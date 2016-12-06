Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you know your rods from your reels - and are you angling for a chance to appear on TV?

A casting agency is seeking “real fishermen” in Yorkshire to appear in a period drama to be filmed early next year.

The pay is not mentioned but standard rates of daily pay can be £80-£100, depending on what is required, according to casting agency Casting Collective.

If fishing is not your thing you could also appear as an extra.

Men and women aged 16 and over are wanted for filming in North Yorkshire in early 2017.

Men must have a short back and sides haircut, longer on top in the style popular in the 1940s and 1950s, or be prepared to have their hair cut into that style.

Women must have 1940s/50s collar to shoulder length natural hair, not obviously dyed or highlighted.

To apply, you will need to provide:

A recent photo

Your measurements

A passport/visa

National Insurance number

You can fill out an application online at www.castingcollective.co.uk.