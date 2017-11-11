Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

River cruising in Germany, the transformation of Slaithwaite’s dark and dingy underpass, Beatrix Potter’s distant parents and Mother Shipton’s cave.

A diverse range of subjects, but they have all inspired films by members of Film Makers Club and will all be shown at the club’s annual film festival this month.

And club members are hoping young people who like making films come along – and hopefully become members.

Club archivist Trevor Spencer said: “We wish younger people would come. Perhaps they don’t think it’s for them, but there is more filming going on these days than there ever was.”

The highlight of the show is the club’s Magazine 2017, a look back at events which took place across the year.

Trevor said: “We have been making a magazine film for more than 40 years. It’s a show of members’ prizewinning films from the last competition.”

Featured in this year’s film is the day contractors removed Almondbury’s Tardis police box; Huddersfield Town’s amazing promotion to the Premier League and the amazing scenes as the Tour de Yorkshire whizzed through Huddersfield.

The Film Makers Club has also unearthed footage from March 1952, the last time Huddersfield Town beat Manchester United.

Part of the match was filmed and was included in a feature on a day in the life of trolley buses in the town.

The black and white film shows 30,000 Town fans streaming into Leeds Road to watch the Terriers win 3-2.

Club chairman Dennis Calvert said: “Our active members have yet again been out and about during the last year, filming live action and events in and around Huddersfield and also making individual films of holidays and personal interests and topics.

“Some films need considerable research and editing. Others are made by one member only, whilst others have been constructed with several members filming the same event.

“In the commercial film industry vast amounts of money and personnel are required to produce films – our film making is supported only by enthusiasm and effort.

“We have a full programme of members’ films and our magazine at the festival - enjoy the show!”

The event takes place at Huddersfield Town Hall from Monday November 20 to Wednesday November 22.

There are showings on Monday at 7.15pm; Tuesday at 2pm and 7pm and Wednesday at 7.15pm – the 2pm matinee has already sold out.

Tickets are £4.50 available from Huddersfield Library or from http://bit.ly/2hiihHK