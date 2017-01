Video will play in

Huddersfield children were delighted to see their faces on the big screen when A Monster Calls hit cinemas yesterday.

Starring Sigourney Weaver and the voice of Liam Neeson, the picture was filmed in October 2014 in locations around the Colne Valley, including Colne Valley High School - and pupils were used as extras.