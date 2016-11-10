Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dewsbury businessman Martyn Fletcher will go shoulder-to-shoulder with TV actor Graham Cole when the duo take part in the Lord Mayor’s Show, in the City of London, next week.

Martyn, managing director of forklift truck specialists Forkway Group, and Graham, best known for playing PC Tony Stamp in The Bill, are both members of the Worshipful Company of Carmen, a livery company dating back to the 16th century, The organisation is now a charitable and ceremonial institution with more than 460 members, known as Liverymen.

Martyn and Graham will be part of a team in period dress pulling an original handcart loaded with “the king’s chattels” – one third of the company’s entry celebrating its 500th anniversary.

Martyn has been in the UK transport industry for almost four decades, and a liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Carmen for nine years. Graham has been a liveryman since 2008.

Said Martyn: “It’s a huge privilege to be part of the team, especially in such a momentous year for the Carmen. That I work in Dewsbury simply reinforces the fact that the influence of the Carmen spreads far and wide – from London to every part of the world.”

The Lord Mayor’s Show is on November 16.