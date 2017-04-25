Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield chef Eric Paxman is looking to expand his reach even further with a third eaterie in the town.

The restaurateur has applied to convert the former Adam Shaw Bridal Wear shop in Lidget Street, Lindley, into a bar. If approved by planners it will be his third business in the village - and all on the same street.

The move comes just a year after Mr Paxman bought tapas restaurant La Cocina and turned it into PAX Burger. His original restaurant, Eric’s, opened in 2010.

The acclaimed chef, who previously worked under Marco Pierre White and Bill Grainger, has enjoyed success and acclaim.

In 2014 he was chosen by Arnold Schwarzenegger as his personal caterer when the Terminator star visited Yorkshire.

His three businesses will be within a stone’s throw of each other. Eric’s is located at number 75, the new bar will be across the street at number 28, and PAX Burger is at number 103.

But Mr Paxman has a way to go to beat Rick Stein. The chef, TV presenter and author owns six sites in Padstow in Cornwall including a bistro, a cafe, a seafood delicatessen and a fish and chip shop. Wags have re-named the town “Padstein”.