Most people will have fond memories of The Frontier in Batley as a popular nightclub, but these days, people will be getting hot and sweaty in that building for an entirely different reason.

Having invested £2million in renovating and repurposing the space, JD Gyms is opening a new state-of-the-art space this Friday, and have provided an early look around what’s on offer at the facility in a video.

Building work started last year, and the result is a stylish fitness centre housing hundreds of pieces of the industry’s finest cardio, strength and functional fitness equipment. It also boasts saunas, a sprint track, prowler track, a ladies only gym and the region’s largest free weights area. A large studio and spin studio will also play host to over 250 classes a month, all of which are at no extra cost.

The company haven’t ignored the building’s heritage, either, as a homage to the building’s history is placed in the reception area in the form of a huge photo wall displaying images from days gone by.

Having created 15 new jobs, the gym will be open 6am–10pm on weekdays and 8am-8pm on the weekend.

JD Gyms Batley’s Manager, Rich Skirving, said: “We’re incredibly excited to have transformed this legendary building into a low cost gym with a difference. We’re offering exceptional fitness facilities, an unrivalled class timetable, luxury surroundings and saunas in a convenient location on a highly affordable basis.

“A gym of this caliber in this area has been a long time coming and we cannot wait to open the doors on Friday. We have honoured everyone’s amazing memories from over the years and have done the venue proud by turning it into the best gym for miles around.”

The venue, which closed last July, started life as the Batley Variety Club in 1966.

It played host to countless big names from Roy Orbison to Shirley Bassey, the Bee Gees to Tom Jones.

At its peak the club had 300,000 members. It closed in the late 1970s and reopened as Crumpets nightclub, closing again shortly afterwards. In the early 1980s it reopened as the Frontier nightclub and enjoyed years of success on Batley’s Golden Mile before closing for good last year.

On hearing the news Shirley Bassey told the BBC: “I have many happy memories of singing at the Batley Variety Club so sorry to hear it is closing.

Pre-opening discount memberships for JD Gyms Batley are available until midnight this Thursday, at www.jdgyms.co.uk/batley