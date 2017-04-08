WATCH: The Woodman Inn in is being transformed

Around £1m of investment is set to catapult The Woodman Inn at Thunderbridge into the Premier League of Yorkshire wedding venues.

Set in idyllic, rolling countryside with a stream running alongside it, the inn has a burgeoning reputation following its purchase in 2012 by Leslie Country Inns – a company headed by director Craig Leslie, the son of millionaire entrepreneur and former Huddersfield Town chairman Graham Leslie.

But despite numerous glowing reviews the secluded inn’s potential has yet to be fully unlocked – until now.

An area of land opposite the pub/restaurant that was a derelict garage was transformed last year into a stunning beer garden.

However, the big breakthrough came with the purchase of a house across the way which was put on the market for £425,000.

A further six bedrooms were added to the 13 in the main 18th century building.

And work is set to finish shortly in the next six to eight weeks on the kitchen in its basement as well as an adjoining orangery which will come equipped with a fully functioning 12-metre bar.

Best of all space has been cleared for couples to erect their own marquees although from 2019 they will be able to have use of a huge glass-fronted marquee which is being bought at a cost of around £100,000.

Jordan Lee, sales and events manager, said: “I don’t think there’s going to be anywhere quite like it in Yorkshire, it’s going to be an absolute stunner.

“Weddings have been going really well for us. Last year we did 54 and this year we have 96 booked up and we will end up doing over 100.

“This stand-alone wedding venue will be called Thunderbridge Gardens and will take us to the next level.

“As far as investment goes we are talking about getting on for £1m. And I’m really excited about our forthcoming wedding open day on Sunday, June 25.

“I reckon we might get 300 to 400 people attending. They have been waiting for this so long. I know from Facebook that there’s a lot of pent-up demand.”

The inn has gone from strength-to-strength since being taken over by the Leslies.

Last year it chalked up its first Michelin guide rating, in the 2016 Pub Guide and has entrenched its position as one of Yorkshire’s finest eateries helped by a policy of hiring some of the county’s best staff.

Key to this was luring Michelin star head chef Lawrence Yates who joined the Woodman as a director and whose business acumen is as sharp as some of his dishes.