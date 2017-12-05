Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Veganism is on the rise and while more and more of us are swapping steak for salad, Christmas and its onslaught of chocolate and turkey can prove tricky for even the most dedicated of herbivores.

But Christmas doesn’t have to mean bringing your own carrot sticks and hummus to parties, and luckily Asda have come up with a solution.

The supermarket giants, who have a store on Bradford Road in Brackenhall, have been the first chain to release a mince pie that is free from any animal products.

Vegan mince pies have hit the shelves in time for the festive season. And they’re only 89p for a box of six.

You can also pick them up from the in-store bakery at four for £1, or £1.50 for 4 Extra Special Deep Fill pies.