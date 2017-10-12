Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The best restaurant in the world is just a one hour drive from Huddersfield.

The Black Swan in Oldstead, north Yorkshire, has won the accolade in an international poll based on customer reviews and beat off competition from Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck and Raymond Blanc's Le Manoir.

TripAdvisor said it was the first time a British restaurant had won the title since the awards began in 2012.

But what can you expect on the menu if you fancy a visit to the Black Swan, in Oldstead, North Yorkshire .

We took a look at the menu for the restaurant, which is run by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks.

The restaurant promises “amazing fresh produce straight from the garden, alongside special things that we have preserved from previous seasons”.

It no surprise that for top-end fine dining, quality doesn’t come cheap, with the tasting menu costing £95, alongside a tasting drinks package of £60.

Included on the sample menu on the Black Swan’s website is:

Chicken dumpling

Squid dressed in horseradish juice

Lobster with onion and gooseberry

Sour bread and sour butter

Crapaudine beetroot cooked slowly in beef fat

Turbot with strawberries and cream

Texel lamb with turnip and mint

Brown butter and rhubarb

Strawberries and hay

Cake made from chicory root and blackcurrant

Cheese is available for an extra £15

For more details go to www.blackswanoldstead.co.uk

This is the worldwide top 10

1. The Black Swan, Oldstead, North Yorkshire, UK

2. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Great Milton, Oxfordshire, UK

3. Maison Lameloise, Chagny, France

4. L'Auberge de l'Ill, Illhaeusern, France

5. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain

6. Daniel, New York City, United States

7. La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa

8. David's Kitchen, Chiang Mai, Thailand

9. Maido, Lima, Peru

10. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain