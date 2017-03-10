The video will start in 8 Cancel

When it comes to making pork pies Huddersfield takes some beating – but can the town’s folk tell the difference between a standard supermarket offering and an artisan classic?

The Examiner parked its stall outside Shaake, on King Street, to put the town’s tastebuds to the test.

We had pies from four award-winning local butchers: Brosters, Lindley Moor; Villa Farm Shop, Bradley; J Brindon Addy, Hade Edge and C&H Dukinfield, Marsh. The standard-sized pies were priced around the £1.30 mark.

And among the craftsmen’s pies we sneaked in a standard Co-op snack pork pie (£1.99 for four mini pies).

So could the people tell the artisan from the mass produced? And how did they rate them?

Orlando Gubbini, Hartshead

There was no fooling the Italian-born restaurateur who correctly identified the Co-op effort.

“It’s not that good. There’s two much fat,” he said.

Villa

5/5

J Brindon Addy

4/5

Dukinfield

4/5

Brosters

3/5

Co-op

1/5

His friend Simon Ward, of Golcar, spotted the supermarket pie too. He also loved the Villa growler.

Villa

5/5

“You can tell the quality of the meat,” he said.

J Brindon Addy

4/5

Dukinfield

3/5

Brosters

3/5

Co-op

1/5

Jean Washington, of Bradley, used to make pies for the award-winning Haighs Farm Shop, Mirfield.

It wasn’t a surprise then that she picked out the Co-op pie – and she rated the Villa pie most highly.

Villa

4/5

“The pastry was excellent,” Jean said.

Dukinfield

3/5

J Brindon Addy

2/5

Brosters

2/5

Co-op

1/5

Chef Gordon Peace, of Dalton, is a massive Brosters fan and was instantly able to detect the supermarket pie imposter which he refused to taste.

Brosters

5/5

“It’s Brosters all the way,” he said.

J Brindon Addy

3.5

Villa

3/5

Dukinfield

2.5/5

However, a couple of out-of-towners were impressed with Co-op’s effort.

While Matt Cuthbert, of Rossendale, Lancashire, picked out the Co-op pie but rated it 4/5.

He wouldn’t try the Villa or Addy pie but here are the ones he rated.

Brosters

4/5

Dukinfield

3/5

John Given, of Penistone, was less enthusiastic about the Co-op pie but he rated it at an acceptable 2.5/5.

Brosters

4/5

J Brindon Addy

3.5/5

Villa

3/5

Dukinfield

2.5/5