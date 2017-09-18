Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With a slew of terrific craft beer and real ale breweries it's no surprise that Huddersfield has more than its fair share of pubs listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2018.

The guide to 4,500 of the best ale pubs in Britain features six Huddersfield inns plus top beer houses in the Calder, Colne and Holme valleys, Denby Dale and Dewsbury.

It also mentions real ale breweries in the area including Beer Ink, Bridge (Holmbridge); Briggs; Elland; Empire (Slaithwaite); Here Be Monsters; Linfit; Lord's (Golcar); Magic Rock; Mallinson's; Milltown (Milnsbridge); Nook (Holmfirth); Rat; Riverhead (Marsden); Small World (Shelley) and Summer Wine (Honley).Good

The guide also lists numerous pubs in wider North Kirklees, Halifax and Calderdale.

The Good Beer Guide 2018 is available to buy from the CAMRA website for £12.99 or £10 if you're a CAMRA member.

Huddersfield

Corner

5 Market Walk

"With the brewing pedigree of Tara and Elaine at Mallinsons and the award-winning front of house persona of Sam Smith, something special was expected when this Mallinsons tap opened in September 2016. Those expectations have been fully realised."

Grove

2 Spring Grove Street

"The Grove Inn has a phenomenal list of 19 cask ales... This is a friendly pub with quirky, surreal artwork."

King's Head

St George's Square

"Ten beers are available (four regular, six guest), sold at competitive prices."

Leggers

(Image: Matthew Haste)

Calder Valley Marina, Mill Street East, Dewsbury

"A hidden gem in a former stable hayloft overlooking the canal basin."

Magic Rock Tap

Willow Park Business Centre, Willow Lane, Birkby

"The Tap opened in 2015 following a relocation from Quarmby, and has been a growing success among beer drinkers ever since."

Rat and Ratchet

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

40 Chapel Hill

"It is owned by Ossett, but has its own on-site Rat microbrewery. The 12 handpumps offer beers from both of these, and other breweries."

Sportsman

1 St John's Road

"The superb curved bar has eight handpumps, including a dedicated Mallinsons beer pump."

Star

7 Albert Street

"Multi award-winning local which has featured in this guide for many years."

West Riding Refreshment Rooms

(Image: Chris/Flickr)

Dewsbury Railway Station

"Multi award-winning pub in a Grade II-listed station building. The excellent range of nine real ales always includes a dark beer."

White Cross

2 Bradley Road

"The dining area and lounge sit either side of the central bar, where two regular beers are supported by up to three varied guests."

Yeaton Cask

4 Town Road, Kirkheaton

"Beautiful furniture and flooring with the backdrop of striking exposed stonework give a traditional yet contemporary feel."

Colne Valley

Dusty Miller

2 Gilead Road, Longwood

"Local historic photographs adorn the walls, and stone floors dominate in this multi-roomed, cosy pub."

Riverhead Brewery Tap

Peel Street, Marsden

"Ten ales are available – four from the on-site brewery, two from Ossett, plus guests."

Sair

139 Lane Top, Linthwaite

"The beer range is the ultimate in LocAle, with up to 10 ales unique to the pub, including three dark brews, and real cider from Pure North."

Swan Inn

Carr Lane, Slaithwaite

"Saturday’s disco is in the larger, more vibrant lounge, with an impressive bar with ornate etched glass."

Holme Valley

Nook (Rose and Crown)

(Image: The Nook/Facebook)

7 Victoria Square, Holmfirth

"The Nook (properly, the Rose & Crown) is a well-known pub in the village dating from 1754, and has been dispensing beers from its own brewhouse since 2009."

Calder Valley

Market Tavern

2 Ship Street, Brighouse

"A single-storey former butcher’s shop has been transformed into a micropub, next to the canalside open-air market."

Red Rooster

123 Elland Road, Brighouse

"Half a mile from Brighouse town centre, it is well worth the walk to this excellent free house."

Elsewhere

Flowerpot

65 Calder Road, Mirfield

"An 1807 pub, sensitively and tastefully restored by Ossett Brewery, comprising three rooms, all with real fires, off the central bar, which features an impressive tiled flowerpot."

George Inn

114 Denby Lane, Upper Denby

"This family-run village local is going from strength to strength since becoming a free house in late 2012, and is a former winner of the local CAMRA branch Rural Pub of the Year."

Navigation Tavern

6 Station Road, Mirfield

"A canalside free house serving eight regular beers including five from Theakston, plus up to four guests at weekends, all at keen prices."

Old Colonial

Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield

"Three to five guests, including a dark ale, from the likes of Thwaites, Lees and Marston’s, and small brewers, are dispensed."