Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are your cakes good enough to get the nod of approval from a star baker?

Huddersfield’s very own version of the baking duo Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry - Stephen and Tracy Jackson from T & Cake cafe in Almondbury – will decide who is the town’s star baker.

Stephen and Tracy will judge the entries in Tolson Museum’s very own ‘Great Bake-Off’ on Saturday, April 8.

Stephen Jackson: Passionfruit & Lime Drizzle Cake

The competition takes its theme from the museum’s transport gallery with its cars, tractors, coaches and bicycles. Entrants have to create a cake celebrating some form of transport.

There are three classes. Adults – a cake for a special occasion; under 12s – any shaped cake; under 8s – a round cake or cakes. There is a charge of £3 per entry.

Cakes can be brought to the museum in Ravensknowle Park, Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, from 2pm and all entries must be in place by 3.30pm for judging at 4pm.

This event is being organised by the Friends of Tolson and Ravensknowle.

For further information contact the museum on 01484 223240, Ann Denham, chair of the Friends on 01484 425708 or email ann.denham3@gmail.com