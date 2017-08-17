Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beer lovers from all over the world congregate on the German city of Munich every year for Oktoberfest - a celebration of brewing that, despite its name, always starts in September.

And while few UK festivals can match the sheer size and exuberance of the real thing, we’ve got our fair share of beer-related events coming up next month.

Yorkshire caters particularly well for beer enthusiasts, with the region boasting a large number of craft breweries, so expect a good showing of local ales.

Oktoberfest may have a longer tradition of communal ale drinking – the festival has its origins as far back as 1811 – but there’s no doubt that Yorkshiremen and women love their beer too.

If you fancy a day or two sampling the finest artisan beers on offer, then check out our guide to five beer festivals in Yorkshire during September.

Leeds International Beer Festival, Thursday, September 7, to Sunday, September 10.

This four-day celebration in the magnificent venue of Leeds Town Hall on the Headrow has beers from all over the UK and foreign shores. Last year it attracted 10,000 people. It promises musical entertainment and food as well as thirst-quenching brews. Tickets are between £7 and £8.50 a session or £60 for the whole event. Details from leedsbeer.com

Saltaire Brewery Beer Festival, Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9.

If the attraction of 40 cask ales and craft keg beers is not enough then this event also promises a hog roast, street food and live music. It’s at the brewery in Dockfield Road, Shipley from 2pm until 10pm on Friday and from noon until 10pm on Saturday. Tickets are £5 and must be booked in advance. Visit saltairebrewery.co.uk for details.

York Beer and Cider Festival, Wednesday, September 20, to Saturday, September 23.

The CAMRA festival has a new home at York Racecourse and will be providing 500 beers and 100 ciders for drinkers to choose from. Meads, prosecco, live music and takeaway cuisines from around the world are also on the menu. Admission is between £1.50 and £5.50 (cheaper tickets for CAMRA members and if booked in advance). For times and tickets visit yorkbeerfestival.org.uk

Rastrick Beer Festival, Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23.

The seventh annual festival opens at 3pm on Friday in the community hall of St John’s Church. National and local ales and cider will be on offer as well as a prosecco bar and food. This year’s event will support the charity Bloodwise and the Neonatal Unit at Calderdale Royal Hospital. On Saturday the festival is from 3pm until 10.30pm. Entry is £5 on the door.

Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival, Thursday to Saturday, September 28 to 30.

Held at Hebden Bridge Town Hall, this festival is a big supporter of local brewers and will have 50 beers, ciders and perries from Pennine producers as well as around the UK. Some beers have been especially commissioned for the festival. It opens on Thursday at 2pm. Entry is £1 for CAMRA members and £2 for non-members. Details from hxcalderdalecamra.org.uk

Huddersfield Oktoberfest, Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7.

St George’s Square will reverberate to the sounds of traditional Bavarian music for this new German-style festival. Previous Oktoberfest celebrations in the town have been hosted by CAMRA, this one comes from a company that stages events of this kind at 13 venues across the country. It promises a small selection of authentic German beer and lots of sauerkraut, wurst, pretzel, schnitzel and other Teutonic delicacies. Advance tickets, which can be reserved on oktoberfestofficial.com, are £10 per session. There are three sessions, from 5pm until 10pm on Friday, and from noon until 5pm and 6pm until 11pm on Saturday.