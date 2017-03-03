Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy a Big Mac and fries for less than £2?

Tech-savvy customers have found a way to get McDonald’s famous £2.99 meal for £1.99 via deals and discount site HotDealsUK.

Members of the site have been clicking on the “I have a voucher code button” on the top right of the new digital ordering screens at McDonald’s restaurants.

At the same time, on their smartphones, they zoom in on a barcode shared by members of the HotDealsUK deals website.

They have found that the barcodes on sheets of discounted meals are reusable when not checked by a staff member.

The HotDeskUk member who discovered the ploy said: “Walk into any McDonald’s that has the new digital ordering screens.

Click ‘I have a voucher code’ button. Open your smart phone and zoom into the barcode on the image I put in the link.

Smile as you now have burger and fries for £1.99. If they ask for the voucher just say, ‘sorry it’s on my phone’.

"I have been dong this for months now. Enjoy."

Lots of people say they’ve had success with the process. The original list of tickets were apparently taken down, but a new user posted this handy link to a new sheet of barcodes that works at the moment.

Some say this will expire on Sunday, March 5.