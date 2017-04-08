Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This might be the Pub of the Week feature but there’s little doubting that The Cherry Tree pub at High Hoyland is Pub with the Views.

Perched on a hill top and originally three cottages, it boasts glorious views for miles around of the Huddersfield and Barnsley countryside.

And, as a former Scissett resident, who lived just a few miles from this pub for several years, I can attest that few things are more pleasant in life than cradling a pint and standing in the sunshine gazing down on the sheep and horses which fill the fields stretching towards Cawthorne and Cannon Hall.

Indeed, I can recall one baking hot day when my wife Rita and I were looking forward to parching our thirsts when we came up on a fledgling.

Although I was thirsty for ale I knew my wife’s kind heart would brook no opposition and we immediately began walking home with Cherry, as she was instantly named, the pub just tantalisingly out of reach.

Landlord for the past 10-and-a-half years has been Ken Horbury who has been in the trade for around 40 years including spells in the Isle of Man, Hertfordshire and London.

He prides himself on the quality of his ales and says it was “a very proud moment” when he was given a special award in 1989 by the Burton Ale Guild of Master Cellarmen for his outstanding professionalism.

Inside the pub is everything you might want in a countryside inn. Flagged stone floors, low ceilings, extensive carpeted dining rooms on either side of the bar and classic cask ales including Bradfield’s Farmers Blond, Stancill’s Barnsley Bitter, Elland Blonde, Black Sheep’s Best Bitter and Timothy Taylor’s Landlord.

There’s an extensive menu too for anyone wanting to dine and the pub has had a consistently good reputation for its food during the 25 years or so I have been going through its doors.

And who could resist a pub which will host an Easter Bunny Drive this Sunday, April 9, including prizes for “first and worst places”?

My favourite quirky touch though is a special plaque on the wall proclaiming that the landlord is Founder Member of the Grumpy Old Mens Club – Never Happy Unless Complaining. An affectionate present from Ken’s nephews and nieces.