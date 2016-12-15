Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The British love of Indian and South Asian food is legendary and in recent years there’s been a growth in restaurants across Huddersfield offering curries for Christmas Day lunch.

If you fancy swapping your turkey for tikka masala, Brussels sprouts for bhajis and ditching stuffing for samosas, there's some tasty Christmas specials to choose from.

Perhaps your local curry house is open on December 25? If not, then check out our guide to four in the Huddersfield area who are.

For families who can’t get a table some restaurants are offering a take-out service as well.

Lala's, Huddersfield

Lala’s in St George’s Square, Huddersfield town centre, has a five-course Christmas Day feast for £24.95 (adults) and £13.95 (children) and is open from noon until 7pm.

Book at lalasrestaurant.co.uk or 01484 426205.

The Pink Elephant, Honley

The Pink Elephant, Honley, serves Indian and Bangladeshi fusion food and is open on Christmas Day from noon until 3pm. The five course menu is £29.95 a head. To book visit pinkelephanthonley.co.uk or 01484 667000.

The Chili Lounge, Huddersfield

The Chilli Lounge, John William Street, Huddersfield, has a three-course sit-down Christmas Day lunch for £24.95 (children eat half price) with a glass of wine and is open from 1.30pm. Visit chillilounge.co.uk or call 01484 517566 for details.

Nawaab, Huddersfield

Nawaab, Westgate, Huddersfield, is offering a five-course Christmas Day meal for £22.50 – available between 1pm and 6pm. There will also be a take-out and delivery service operating. For details visit nawaab.co or call 01484 422775.