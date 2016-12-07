Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire Tea proved we in Gods own county can provide comedy as well as brewing gold when they took on a Twitter troll.

A man calling himself @2spikkywwefans tweeted the company to ask where in Yorkshire they grow their tea leaves - to which they replied Dewsbury!

It didn't take much for him to work out this was a little joke, reports the Mirror.

And they admitted it

So they gave him some home truths

He carried on in an angry tirade, replying: "then maybe you should state this fact on your advert instead of leading the public to believe there is actually something Yorkshire about ur (sic) fake tea."

But they fought back

The poor man suffered a bit of abuse from tea lovers, so the team spoke to him and he admitted he was wrong about them - before Yorkshire Tea's social media team had to ask people to be kind to him!

Even though plenty of people seemed to enjoy the row...

And after all that he even admitted he doesn't drink tea!

What a storm in a teacup.