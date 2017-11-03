This weekend lots of people will be gathering with their friends and families to enjoy fireworks on Bonfire Night, Sunday, November 5.
If you're planning on hosting your own firework display then why not cook some comforting and tasty recipes for your guests?
We've handpicked some seasonal dishes that are easy to make and will go down a treat with adults, as well as children.
Sausage Casserole with Cajun Wedges
Ingredients
8 large potatoes cut into wedges-skin on
Rapeseed oil
Salt and pepper
2 tbsp Cajun spice
1 pack of Princes hotdogs
1 onion diced
2 cloves garlic chopped
A splash of white wine
1 400g can of chopped tomatoes
1 can of green beans
1 can of carrots
1 can of sweet corn
1 beef stock cube
1 tbsp of brown sauce
Method:
- Warm the oil in a large saucepan that will hold all of the casserole. Put the sausages in and start to brown them, add in the onions and the garlic until everything is soft .
- Add the splash of wine, chopped tomatoes, stock cube, brown sauce and all of the vegetables, pop the lid on and leave to simmer for 40 minutes.
- For the wedges, put them in a bowl and drizzle over some rapeseed oil (a good 4 tbsp), the salt and pepper and the Cajun spice. Using your hands, toss the wedges in the bowl to make sure they’re evenly coated.
- Place them onto a large baking tray, cover with foil and cook for 30 minutes.
- Take the lid off the casserole and turn up the heat, reducing the sauce and stirring through.
- After 30 minutes in the oven, remove the foil from the potatoes and put back into the oven until they are golden brown and crispy.
- Serve together.
Hot dogs with balsamic onions
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 red onions, cut into thick wedges
1 tbsp olive oil
454g reduced-fat pork sausages
4 tbsp balsamic vinegar
4 finger rolls
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 190°C/fan 170°C/gas mark 5. Toss the onion in a roasting tin with the oil and put in the oven for 10 minutes.
- Remove the onions from the oven and add the sausages to the tin. Drizzle over the balsamic vinegar and make sure everything is well coated. Cook for another 25 minutes, shaking the tin gently halfway through, until the sausages are cooked through and slightly sticky.
- Slice open the rolls and serve two sausages each topped with the red onions.
Cream of pumpkin and honey soup with honey goats’ cheese garnish
Serves 4
Ingredients
1kg pumpkin, peeled, de-seeded (keep some seeds for garnishing) and cut into chunks
40ml olive oil
2 small onions, diced
800ml vegetable stock
4tbsp crème fraiche
2tbsp honey
1tbsp paprika, to garnish
Basil oil for garnishing
100g Delamere Dairy honey goats’ cheese pearls
Method:
- Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat and sweat the onions for 4-5 minutes until they start to soften. Add the pumpkin and continue to cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the stock to the saucepan, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the pumpkin is soft.
- Stir in the crème fraîche, then purée the soup with a hand held blender until smooth. Adjust the seasoning and then ladle into serving bowls.
- Whisk together the honey and paprika with a teaspoon of hot water.
- Ladle the soup into serving bowls and drizzle the honey and paprika mixture on top.
- Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds, basil oil and a sprinkling of honey goats’ cheese pearls.