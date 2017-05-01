Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traders from around the world are setting up shop in Calderdale this week.

Halifax is hosting an International Village Market from Thursday (May 4) to Sunday (May 7) with more than 40 stalls along Southgate, Corn Market, Russell Street and Woolshops.

Tasty delicacies will include Greek pies, German bratwurst, French crepes, Catalan tapas and paella, Dutch mini pancakes and even ostrich and kangaroo burgers.

Fresh food on sale will include olives, baklava, dried fruit and nuts, macaroons from Belgium and French artisan bread.

There will also be craft and gift stalls offering items such as South American jewellery and knitwear, Italian silk scarves and a Dutch market garden selling shrubs, bulbs, plants, trees and garden ornaments. A continental street bar will offer continental beers and wine.

Calderdale Council cabinet member Clr Barry Collins said: “We’re delighted that the International Market is returning to Halifax for its second year, offering visitors the opportunity to shop around the world and both buy and try something different. There was a fantastic atmosphere at last year’s market, and I’m sure this year will be just as vibrant.”

The market will open from 9am to 8pm on Thursday and Friday, 9am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.