A cafe that shut down after a social media meltdown has reopened under new ownership with a new name.

Goat Cafe in Trinity Street, Huddersfield, closed after a series of bizarre posts on its Facebook page resulted in customers being sworn at and abused.

The vegan cafe had been operating for a year when it closed in February.

On Monday new owners took over and The Peppercorn opened its doors with a new menu to include dairy products.

Two months ago, then owners Dawn Silver and Matt Ward posted updates on Facebook and Twitter stating that the eatery was ‘ditching’ the internet, card machines and most of its popular coffees.

After receiving a customer backlash on social media, Dawn went on a bizarre tirade claiming the pair hated all their customers anyway.

New owner Alex Vickers says she didn’t know the previous owners and has no clue what caused their online meltdown.

The 44-year-old said: “I’d eaten in the Goat Cafe before and it was my son’s favourite as he’s a vegetarian.

“One day he came for his lunch as usual and it was closed. I contacted the landlord and a month later, my name was on the lease.

“I don’t know what happened, I’ve no inside scoop unfortunately.

“I know [the previous owners] were a bit militant about veganism, but my menu caters for everybody.”

The qualified nutritional therapist, who is a pescetarian and eats fish but not meat, has developed a new all-vegetarian menu. She serves breakfast all day, teas and coffees with milk and cakes with ice-cream.

The Peppercorn’s mains include a sweet potato and chickpea stew served with rice and vegetables and a black bean and roasted sweet potato burger served with a side salad or sweet potato fries.

Alex, who lives in Huddersfield and studied a diploma at the College of Naturopathic Medicine’s Manchester campus, said: “I eat fish, but I decided to make the cafe vegetarian because the food can be more interesting and it’s more challenging for me. Huddersfield doesn’t have enough vegetarian places.”

But the name and the menu aren’t the only changes she’s made.

The married mum-of-four and grandmother-of-one has turned the cafe into a family business by employing her parents and some of her children.

The Peppercorn, which still has the Goat Cafe’s signage out front, opens from 10am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from midday on Saturdays and closes at 4:30pm.