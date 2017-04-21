Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Low ceilings are an essential feature of classic pubs.

But they’re something of a problem for Sovereign licensee Matthew Smith, who at over 6ft tall, is constantly having to bend down as he squeezes himself around this much-loved hostelry.

Its history dates back more than 160 years to the reign of King George IV when a businessman, Seth Senior, built a brewery on the site in 1829.

According to the pub’s website the story goes that the business was started with a borrowed sovereign, hence its name.

It could easily have been named The Crossroads as it sits on the most dangerous series of junctions in the Huddersfield area – Penistone Road, Shepley.

And, as the personable Matthew admits, its proximity to the main road means drinkers sat out in the beer garden have to put up with the constant whistle of traffic.

Inside it is a traditional pub and restaurant-goers dream with plenty of wood furnishings, a cosy snug area and all the wine glasses set out on the tables immaculately clean.

Regular beers include Leeds Pale, Black Sheep Bitter, Timothy Taylor’s Landlord, Acorn’s Barnsley Bitter and Abbeydale’s Moonshine.

And, as it’s handily placed on roads heading for Sheffield and Manchester, there’s a lot of passing trade with many punters enjoying the inn’s excellent food.

Matthew, 27, said: “I absolutely love it. I’ve been in the trade for 10 years and it’s perfect for me being here as I’m a local lad from Kirkburton.”