Food festivals make great days out, and in Yorkshire this spring there’s no shortage of events celebrating food and drink.

Our guide takes in eight regional festivals – from a chocolate-themed extravaganza to a feast of locally-grown produce. They’re in date order up to the end of June. Watch out later in the year for Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival (August 3 to 6) and Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival (September 22 to 24). Also, check out the regular farmers’ markets held in Holmfirth on the first and third Sunday of every month and in Huddersfield on the second Sunday in the month.

Easter Weekend, April 14 to 17

York Chocolate Festival: York has long had a history of chocolate making and for four days the city is turned over to a seasonal celebration of all things to do with the confectionery – from demonstrations of Easter egg decorating to history tours. St Sampson’s Square will be filled with chocolate traders, but York Castle Museum and other venues are also hosting events. For details visit yorkfoodfestival.com

Thursday to Saturday, April 20 to 22

Skipton Beer Festival: This 11th festival organised by CAMRA at Ermysted’s Grammar School will feature more than 70 real ales, ciders and perries. Fortunately, there will also be food on offer to soak up the ale. There is a small entry fee. Visit skiptonbeerfestival.camra.org.uk

Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30

Brighouse Spring Market: One of the largest local produce markets in West Yorkshire, with over 80 stalls of food and crafts, the Brighouse event is taking over the whole of the town centre, from 10am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

Friday to Sunday, May 5 to 7

BBC Good Food Show, Harrogate: The regional spring show at the Harrogate International Centre has some of the biggest names in chefdom - from Michel Roux and Antonio Carluccio to Tom Kerridge and Lorraine Pascale – demonstrating on the BBC Good Food Stage. Visit bbcgoodfoodshow.com for a detailed programme.

Thursday to Sunday, May 11 to 28

Leeds Indie Food Festival: A two-week celebration of foods of all kinds – from all over the world and provided by members of the city’s independent food and drink community. Pop-up restaurants, Indian street food and vegan dishes are all on the menu. For details of events visit leedsindiefood.co.uk

Saturday to Monday, May 27 to 29

Sheffield Food Festival: Celebrate the May bank holiday at this festival which has food demonstrations (all in the Peace Gardens, Pinfold Street), children’s events and a pop-up farmyard. Visit foodfestivalevents.co.uk for details.

Great British Food Festival, Harewood House, Leeds: The landscaped grounds of the historic stately home make a scenic backdrop for this festival celebrating local and artisan producers. This is a ticketed event - £7.50 for children and £12.50 for adults (including entry to grounds and below stairs of the house). Details from harewood.org/whats-on

Saturday, June 24

Bradford Vegan Festival: The city’s first vegan festival will take place at Bradford Football Club’s Northern Commercial Stadium from 10am until 4pm. It’s part of a growing network of festivals celebrating plant-based, animal-free diets. Tickets are £2. Visit veganfestival.co.uk for details.