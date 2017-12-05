Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Food delivery company Deliveroo has revealed the most popular dishes ordered by Huddersfield customers – and the time and day they like to place their orders.

Data from Deliveroo, which is celebrating its first birthday in Huddersfield, reveals Thursday at 8.08pm is the most popular time for Huddersfield locals to order food.

Further data has shown locals love Lebanese food the most, followed by Middle Eastern and Sushi.

The Most popular dishes are:

* Kabseh Lamb from Lebanese restaurant Ugarit on Cross Church Street;

* Koobideh (meat kebab) from Persian restaurant Apadana on Viaduct Street;

* Mixed Bento from Little Lotus Sushi in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre;

* The Classic Burger from Ox & Bone at The Melting Pot, Firth Street;

* Chicken Tikka Masala from Kashmiri restaurant Lala’s in St George’s Square.

Since its launch in the town last year, more than 15 restaurants have signed up to the Deliveroo, creating work for more than 20 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said: “After delivering meals for the last year to hungry residents in Huddersfield we’ve learnt a thing or two about what locals like to eat.

“We’re proud to support so many of the very best local restaurants in the town alongside national favourites too. It’s been truly amazing to hear stories about how local restaurants have been able to expand their businesses to other areas because of the additional revenue Deliveroo is generating for them.

“We will continue to provide the best service possible for our Huddersfield customers, riders and restaurant partners as we grow.”

A spokesman for Ox & Bone said: “Deliveroo has been great as it has attracted a different type of clientele and has taken the pressure off of the business by delivering the food.”