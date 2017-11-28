Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest phase in a £1m project has been unveiled at a popular Huddersfield eatery.

Harvey’s Bar/Kitchen at Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge, has completed a full refurbishment of its restaurant to create three levels for dining, including a mezzanine with glass balcony overlooking the main dining area and featuring cosy booths constructed from reclaimed materials.

The new development follows the conversion earlier this year of a derelict stable block alongside the restaurant into a gin bar offering customers a choice of 52 gins and 12 champagnes.

Like the gin bar, the latest revamp has involved retaining some of the building’s original features, including wooden roof beams and exposed brickwork. The restaurant flooring was ripped out and replaced while finishing touches have included decorative mirrors and ornate lighting.

Director Simon Docherty said: “Since we opened the gin bar we have now added another floor and a mezzanine to the existing ground floor main building to offer diners more choice. We have added another 90 covers taking the total to 120 and since we opened about 15 months ago we have increased staff from six to 31 full and part-time staff.”

Harvey’s continued to trade during the refit as all the work was going on away from the original ground floor restaurant.

“The ground floor is mainly a bar with dining where we have music at weekends,” said Mr Docherty. “The middle floor is for dining and the mezzanine provides a bit more of an exclusive space and is a little bit more private.”

Mr Docherty said the company had used local tradespeople to carry out the work.

He said the new look had received favourable comments. “A lot of people have said they think it’s the right thing for the business,” he said. “We have been hosting things like birthday parties and we are fully booked every Friday and Saturday in December.”

He said further improvements were planned for 2018.