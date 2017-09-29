Satisfied customers of the Eastern Star - which received several scathing reviews on Tripadvisor - have defended their favourite takeaway.
Eastern Star, Church Street, Paddock was rated 1.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.
We tested the takeaway and while our experience didn't reflect some of the most critical reviews we were somewhat ambivalent about the food we bought .
However, numerous happy customers of Eastern Star have taken to Facebook to defend the business.
Jessica Rose posted: "I sometimes have food from here and have done for seven years. Never had an issue and never been poorly. Staff lovely and chatty too."
Kelly Overton commented: "I've ordered from Eastern Star many times and never had a problem. Food was always nice and hot and tasted very nice."
Div Sidhu posted: "I think the food is really nice and staff are brilliant."
And Craig Roberts added: "Never had a bad meal from there. It's the best around Paddock, Marsh and Lindley."
Indeed some wondered if The Examiner was talking about the same takeaway...
Jill Tuck commented: "...Was wondering if they were on about the same one at first. Always been nice."
Sarah Middleton added: "Whaaaat?! I've ordered from Eastern Star many times, both me and my partner found their food very nice and piping hot."