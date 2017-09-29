Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Satisfied customers of the Eastern Star - which received several scathing reviews on Tripadvisor - have defended their favourite takeaway.

Eastern Star, Church Street, Paddock was rated 1.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

We tested the takeaway and while our experience didn't reflect some of the most critical reviews we were somewhat ambivalent about the food we bought .

However, numerous happy customers of Eastern Star have taken to Facebook to defend the business.

Jessica Rose posted: "I sometimes have food from here and have done for seven years. Never had an issue and never been poorly. Staff lovely and chatty too."

Kelly Overton commented: "I've ordered from Eastern Star many times and never had a problem. Food was always nice and hot and tasted very nice."

Div Sidhu posted: "I think the food is really nice and staff are brilliant."

And Craig Roberts added: "Never had a bad meal from there. It's the best around Paddock, Marsh and Lindley."

Indeed some wondered if The Examiner was talking about the same takeaway...

Jill Tuck commented: "...Was wondering if they were on about the same one at first. Always been nice."

Sarah Middleton added: "Whaaaat?! I've ordered from Eastern Star many times, both me and my partner found their food very nice and piping hot."