Everywhere you look pubs and restaurants are serving up festive feasts for Christmas parties.

But we've found some dining options where you get more than just turkey and pigs in blankets.

If you fancy something different with your three courses, there are some cracking dinner shows happening in and around Huddersfield this festive season.

From top pop tribute acts to murder mystery evenings and even a Father Ted-themed dinner show, these fun nights out promise a night where you can eat drink, dance, laugh and be merry!

We've round up five shows happening this month, some right on your doorstep.

Still looking for ideas for your work's Christmas do? This could be the perfect night out for you and your colleagues.

Here are five festive dinner shows happening this month:

Elton Jon Tribute

Friday, December 9, The Keys, Huddersfield

Tuck into a three-course festive meal while enjoying a feel-good evening of Elton’s top hits.

The tribute event is at The Keys Restaurant in Byram Street, Huddersfield. #

Tickets are £34.95 from keysrestaurant.com or 01484 516677.

Ultimate Abba Party Night

Saturday, December 10, The Keys, Huddersfield

Another musical dinner at The Keys Restaurant in Byram Street, Huddersfield, this time hosting an Abba tribute night with three-course Christmas menu.

Tickets are £34.95 from keysrestaurant.com or 01484 516677.

Ted & Co – The Christmas Comedy Dinner Show

Tuesday, December 13, the Alhambra, Bradford

Ted & Co – The Christmas Comedy Dinner Show is for fans of Father Ted.

There’s a cast of lookalikes and a lot of comic improvisation so audiences are bound to be in for a surprise or two.

The event at the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford includes a three course meal.

Tickets are £46.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

(Photo: Flickr/Tim Green)

Murder Mystery Evening

Wednesday and Thursday, December 14 and 15, the Alhambra, Bradford

There’s a festive twist to this Murder Mystery Dinner: A Christmas Killing.

You’re invited to a Christmas party with Conrad and Clara but there’s someone present who’s not full of goodwill to all men.

Dinner is included in this Alhambra event.

Tickets are £46.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Kylie at Christmas

Friday, December 23, The Keys, Huddersfield

Fans of the Australian icon can revel in her songs at this Kylie Tribute Night in The Keys Restaurant, Huddersfield. Includes a three course dinner.

Tickets are £34.95 from keysrestaurant.com or 01484 516677.