Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you like locally-made beers and rugby league - and who doesn’t - then make sure the Giants Beer Festival goes in your diary.

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone and a number of first team players will be attending the Giants Beer Festival, which is supporting Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, on Saturday December 3.

The event, in association with RRG Toyota and Barclays, is taking place at Greenhead Masonic Lodge from 1pm with tickets on sale now.

Breweries confirmed include: Bridge Brewery, Small World Beers, Three Fiends, Lords Brewery (Golcar), Milltown Brewery, Phoenix, Deeply Vale Brewery, Elland Brewery, Ossett Brewery, Empire Brewery, Magic Rock, Riverhead Brewery, Rat Brewery, Summer Wine Brewery and ciders from Little Badges and The Cider Press.

Giants Head Coach Rick Stone is looking forward to chatting with fans.

“I’m looking forward to being able to interact with the fans in a social environment.

“It’s a great event for the fans to come to and interact with the players in a relaxed setting and I hope to see lots of fans there.”

Tickets are on sale now from the John Smith’s Stadium Ticket Office and online. Tickets are £6 each and this includes a half pint glass, first craft beer and a programme.

Giants commercial manager, Paul Cribb, said: “We are very excited to be hosting our first beer festival whilst raising money for our charity partners Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and Giants Youth Development.

“We thank RRG Toyota and Barclays for their support along with Greenhead Masonic Lodge and the supporting breweries. It should be a great event at a festive time of year.”

The John Smith’s Stadium Ticket Office is open 9am until 5pm, Monday to Friday and 9am until 12 midday on Saturday.

Greenhead Masonic Lodge address is 26 Greenhead Road, Huddersfield, HD1 4EN.

Here’s our pick of the beers to sample, with notes on what to expect and ABV in brackets:

Summer Wine Brewery’s Resistance (3.7) - a dark mild with a big personality.

Empire Brewery’s Moonrakers Mild (3.8) - award-winning traditional dark mild.

Magic Rock’s Ringmaster Pale Ale (3.9) - Pale in colour but not in flavour.

Milltown Brewery’s Willett’s Notion (3.9) - Rrefreshing session ale.

Ossett Brewery’s Yorkshire Blonde (3.9) - Low in bitterness with delicate malty sweetness.

Rat Brewery’s White Rat (4.0) - Intensely aromatic pale, hoppy ale.

Lords Brewery (Golcar) Interseptor Deep Brown (5.7) - Easy drinking, gold-coloured ale.

Elland Brewery’s 1872 (6.5) - Coffee and bitter chocolate flavours.