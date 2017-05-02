Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fast food restaurant chain KFC is throwing open its restaurant doors to give customers a chance to make their own burger.

More than 100 restaurants – including ones in Huddersfield and Halifax – are giving members of the public the chance of a 60-minute behind-the-scenes visit.

The Open Kitchen event is coming to KFC branches in Huddersfield and Halifax this Saturday, May 6.

Tickets are free but they are limited so if you fancy it you had better be quick.

Lucky customers will be learn how KFC chicken is hand breaded and will have a go at building a burger and have a taste test.

Ticket holders will get a free box meal which will include the burger you have created, a piece of Original Recipe chicken, fries, drink and a side dish.

KFC is also throwing in a free apron and hat for each ticket holder.

Extra tickets for the event will be released today, Tuesday May 2, at 3pm. The event is for over 18s only.

KFC sells around 14 million pieces of chicken a week – or 700 million a year. Gravy is KFC’s biggest selling side with 1.3 million gallons sold last year – the equivalent of two Olympic sized swimming pools

KFC came to Britain in 1965, with the first restaurant opening in Preston, Lancashire.

KFC has branches in New Street, Huddersfield; Leeds Road, Huddersfield; and Westbourne Road, Marsh. It was not clear which restaurant is opening its kitchen, however.

Apply for tickets here: http://kfc.seetickets.com