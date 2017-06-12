Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Soon you won’t even have to move from your sofa to get your fill of hot cookie dough, Belgian hot waffles and ice cream.

The Huddersfield branch of Icestone Gelato will be offering deliveries within a three mile radius from the end of the month in response to customer demand.

A recruitment drive has started to find around 10 delivery drivers to satisfy the sweet-toothed who don’t fancy venturing out.

Paul Morris, operations director for the business, said the delivery service would operate from 5pm and may go as late as midnight or even 1am depending on demand.

A similar service operates at the company’s Bradford branch.

A base for delivery operation will be opening in Fartown, although it won’t be open tor walk-in customers.

Mr Morris said the expansion was taking place after a busy and successful opening 12 months for the Huddersfield branch.

“The store has been fantastic and has really exceeded all expectations. Everything has been going fantastic.”

He said the business was also expanding into other towns and cities, including plans for new stores in Leeds, Liverpool and Wolverhampton.

Details of the delivery service are due to be published on the company’s Facebook page. Anyone who fancies working there can drop him their CV.

