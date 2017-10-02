Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Devotees of grain and grape can clink glasses over the weekend of October 13 and 14 when the latest FestivALE gets underway in Bailiff Bridge.

The annual beer festival, now in its sixth year, will boast 18 real ales along with four ciders and, for the first time, wine and prosecco, with proceeds going to Overgate Hospice in Halifax, the Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield and host Bailiff Bridge Community Centre.

Since it was founded in 2011 the FestivALE has raised in excess of £20,000 for local charities. Last year real ale buffs helped notch up over £4,300. Organisers hope to do even better this year.

Mark Feasey, committee member and founder of FestivALE said: “When selecting the ales I ensure that we have something for everyone on offer from a rich dark smooth ale, to a nice light hoppy pale ale.

“There will also be a few surprises on the bar, something that even a connoisseur of ale will not have tried before and a couple of speciality ales infused with spice or fruit.”

Entry to the event is £5 which includes a programme with full tasting notes, a commemorative glass and two tokens towards the drink of your choice.

The festival is supported by Barclays Bank, which match funds the event, as well as local businesses that advertise in the programme or sponsor a barrel of ale.

FestivALE takes place at Bailiff Bridge Community Centre, Victoria Road, Bailiff Bridge, HD6 4DX. Doors will open at 5pm on Friday, October 13, and at 2.30pm on Saturday, October 14. The bar will close at 11pm on both days. All ales are cooled and served through traditional bar pumps. Food will be available.

Anyone wishing to advertise should contact the FestivALE team on 01484 717808.