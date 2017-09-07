Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire has some of the cheapest beer as it is revealed that Surrey has overtaken London as the most expensive place to buy a pint .

According to the Good Pub Guide the average pint in Surrey will set you back £4.40, while Herefordshire and Yorkshire boast the cheapest pints at £3.31.

The difference in price for a pint of beer is now more than £1 across the country, with the average tipple costing £3.60 – up by 13p on 2016.

It is the only time since the guide was first published in 1982 that the average price in London has not been the highest in Britain.

Other cheaper counties where drinkers have a reason to raise a glass include Shropshire at £3.33 a pint, Derbyshire at £3.36 and Cumbria and Worcestershire, both at £3.38.

In Huddersfield town centre drinkers are fortunate to have two Wetherspoons pubs, The Cherry Tree and The Lord Wilson which serve a selection of quality real ales at £2.35 a pint and upwards.

And Sam Smith’s which traditionally sells cheap beer, sells a pint of cask beer at the Commercial Hotel, New Street, for around £1.90 a pint.

The King’s Head, recently crowned CAMRA Pub of the Year for the Huddersfield area sells a pint for as little as £2.70.

One of the cheapest places of all is the Ashdene Naturist Club in Elland where members can enjoy a pint for £2 a pint but there’s a catch – all clothes must be removed first.

Fiona Stapley, the editor of the Good Pub Guide 2018, says the capital’s dip in the ranking may be a result of the type of pub the handbook favours.

She said: “We’re not sure why this has happened, but Surrey is so affluent. It’s always going to be the expensive places – either London or Surrey.”

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Our aim is always to offer the best selection of drinks at value for money prices.

“Our customers appreciate the prices we charge which we believe are fair.

“The report shows that prices for a pint of beer across the UK is increasing but we will always strive to offer far better value than our competitors.”

