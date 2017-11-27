The video will start in 8 Cancel

A family-run restaurant has brought an upmarket taste of Italy – and a mouthwatering selection of gins – to Huddersfield town centre.

Trattoria Domenico at the Imperial Arcade has unveiled a stunning new look centred around a new gin and prosecco bar.

The bar will serve around 20 different gins, including Puerto de Indias strawberry flavoured gin and Warner Edwards rhubarb flavoured gin.

Other gins include PINK 47, which is 47% alcohol, and Damson gin, which is made from Damson plums.

Restaurant director Giuseppe Cina, who runs the restaurant with dad Domenico di Domenico, the head chef, said: “We started off in 2012 with one unit and we took over another unit in 2015.

“Now we’ve extended into next door to make the bar bigger and add a lovely lounge area with a piano.

“We’ve built up a loyal clientele over the years. They like to wine and dine and they stay for a night out.

“We needed the space as there wasn’t enough room for people every week.”

Prices per measurement range from £3 for the house gin to £4.50 for the strawberry gin. As for prosecco, prices per glass range from £6.95 to £8.45.

Another drink added to the menu is Grappa, a grape-based pomace brandy.

When asked to describe the decor of the new bar, Guiseppe, 25, said: “It’s a bit more decorated and upmarket in the bar area.

“It’s got a rustic, authentic vibe with gold, brass and antiques – like stepping into Italy.

“It looks like you would definitely want to have a drink in there. In fact, I’m going to have one myself now.”

The opening hours are 11.30am to 8pm on Mondays and to midnight Tuesdays to Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.