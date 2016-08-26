Five ideas for August Bank holiday beers in Huddersfield

The last bank holiday weekend until Christmas is upon us — so you’d better make the most of it.

Luckily there’s plenty going on in and around Huddersfield if you fancy a few bank holiday beers.

Here are five events for the weekend:

The Nook Brewhouse ‘Challenge Sup’ Summer Beer Festival

The Nook/Facebook The Nook Brewhouse, Holmfirth (terrace at the back)

Victoria Square, Holmfirth, Thursday to Sunday

Head to the Nook Brewhouse for their bank holiday beer festival celebrating rugby and real ale! More than 50 ales will be on offer, plus live music, a barbecue and a live screening of the Challenge Cup Final.

Yorkshire’s Finest Beer and Brass at the Butchers Arms

The Butchers Arms, Hepworth.

Town Gate, Hepworth, Sunday 1.30pm

Enjoy a pint in the sunshine and a fabulous outdoor concert by the Hepworth Brass Band at the Butchers Arms. To book a table, call 01484 687147.

The Return of Outdoor House at Tokyo

Tokyo nightclub in Queen Street

Queen Street, Huddersfield, Sunday 11pm-3am.

Tokyo is celebrating the final bank holiday Sunday of 2016 with a bumper night. The club will have five areas of music playing five different music genres, pyrotechnics, CO2 cannons, performers guest DJs and more at its bank holiday blow out. Entry costs £5 before midnight.

Revolution Carnival at Huddersfield Revolution

Revolution bar, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield.

Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, Friday to Sunday

Revolution is hosting a three-day Casribbean-style carnival this bank holiday weekend, with live DJs, themed cocktails, terrace parties and free giveaway. Book a table for Friday and receive a free sharing cocktail and a free mini cocktail masterclass for you and a guest. To book, call 01484 546243.

Barkifest

Barkisland Cricket Club, Woodfield, Barkisland

Barkisland Cricket Club, Woodfield, Sunday 1pm-10pm

Further afield, Barkisland Cricket Club is offering live music, street food, an outdoor bar and more at Barkifest 2016. The festival will also include the launch of a brand new cider, face painting for the kids and a vintage cake stall. Admission costs £3, kids under 12 go free.