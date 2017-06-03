The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lunching out and want plenty of choice without travelling too far? Look no further than Lindley Village in Huddersfield.

On the main thoroughfare Lidget Street alone there are more than half a dozen places serving drinks and snacks. This is a village with more than it’s fair share of quality eateries and places to buy delicatessen foods.

There’s on-street parking and a small free car park in the village centre and several venues are open for lunch as well as afternoon tea.

Our guide lists five cafes in the main village.

Bubble & Squeak: A rustic delicatessen with tables and an extensive menu of sandwiches, salads, soups and quiches – all freshly made. Popular and usually busy; gets mostly excellent and good reviews on Trip Advisor. Open from 8.30am until 4pm weekdays, (4.15pm on Saturday), closed on Sundays.

Eric’s: A fine dining venue that has a lunch special menu with two courses for £20, three for £25. Substantial portions and fresh, seasonal vegetables. No lunch on Saturdays and closed entirely on Mondays. Tables available from noon, restaurant closes at 2pm.

Lindley’s: Another delicatessen with dining tables and in one of the village’s many traditional stone buildings. Open from 8am until 4.30pm, closed on Sundays. The perfect venue for an out-of-town visitor wanting to sample Yorkshire quaintness.

(Photo: Lindley's Facebook page)

Caffe Dolce Vita: Italian cafe serving all-day British breakfasts, bacon butties and continental paninis. Open from early until 5pm Monday to Saturday; 10am until 4pm on Sundays.

(Photo: Facebook)

Pax Burger: Another Eric Paxman restaurant (a brother for Eric’s?), but dedicated to upmarket burgers. Veggies should avoid. Gets lots of five-star reviews on Trip Advisor. Open lunchtimes noon until 2pm (longer at weekends) and in the evenings from 5pm.