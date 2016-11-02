Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you're a discerning foodie, a real ale enthusiast or just love heading out for a bite to eat, there's plenty going on in Huddersfield and across West Yorkshire to whet your appetite.

We've round up some food and drink fun for you to enjoy , from farmers markets to beer festivals and restaurant offers to hands-on food experiences.

Here's what's on this week:

Cleckheaton Food Market

Fill your cupboards with locally-produced delights at Cleckheaton Food Market this weekend.

The market features stalls selling meats, fresh vegetables, home-baked cakes, pies and a wide variety of cheeses — perfect for stocking up for a Bonfire Night bash!

The farmers market returns on Sunday, 9am-1pm and will be held in St John’s Car Park in Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

Free nachos at TGI Fridays

Sunday is National Nacho Day (they have a day for everything these days, don’t they?) and TGI Fridays wants to help you celebrate.

The American chain, with restaurants at Junction 27 in Birstall and Broad Street Plaza in Halifax, is offering to upgrade nacho appetisers to sharing portions for free to mark the day.

All customers have to do is sign up to the TGI fFridays newsletter or download its free app (you can do both at tgifridays.co.uk) before midnight tonight (November 3) and you’ll receive a code for the offer.

Pieminister's Feast Of Stephen Christmas menu

Christmas officially arrives on Monday for pie fans.

National pie chain Pieminister, which has a restaurant in Duncan Street, Leeds, is offering its two-course Christmas special from Monday, featuring two pies (one for dinner, one for dessert, for £15.

It has four festive pies on its Christmas menu, including Mistle Moo, with steak, stilton, chestnut, bacon and port, and the Three Kings, with turkey, bacon, parsnip and cranberry.

Pies are served with mash, winter spiced red cabbage and gravy — with mince pie ice cream on a gingerbread base with rum sauce for dessert. Ding dong merrily on pie!

Castleford Beer Festival

Castleford Beer Festival returns for its second year this weekend, with 30 Yorkshire beers on offer.

The festival, at Queen’s Mill, Castleford on November 4 and 5, will also have a Wakefield Beer Exchange bottle shop, food, competitions, Meet the Brewer events and live music.

Tickets cost £6 and include a festvial souvenir glass and programme.

There will be three festival sessions to choose from: Friday 6pm-11pm, then Saturday 12pm-5pm and 6pm-12pm.

Visit castlefordbeerfestival.co.uk/ for more information.

Philosophy at the Sportsman

Fancy some philosophy with your pint?

The Sportsman is hosting the latest Philosophy in Pubs event, a grassroots movement open to everyone, where topics for discussion are put forward by members and every and all opinions are respected.

Local branch THINK Huddersfield hosts disucssions 7pm-9pm on the first Monday of each month, and on Monday November 7, the chosen topic for the meeting is propoganda and mass deception.

For more information, contact huddersfieldpips1@gmail.com or call 07984 148203.

Chocolate evening at the Butchers Arms

Chocoholics can have a go at making their own sweet treats at the Butchers Arms in Hepworth.

The pub is hosting a chocolate evening on Thursday November 19, 7pm-9pm.

Carl Turner from the Ministry of Chocolate will be on hand for an evening of chocolate making.

For more details and to book, call 01484 687147.

German Beer Hall at Revolution

A Huddersfield bar is being transformed into a German beer hall this Christmas.

The makeover will be at the Revolution Bar on Cross Church Street in Huddersfield town centre.

It will be launched on Friday, November 18, from 7pm onwards and running through until the end of December

There will be a live band on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

And there will also be a new food and drinks menu including German market classics such as Bratwurst, Burgers, steins of German Beer, mulled wine and hot cider.