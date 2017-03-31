What was the first football match Huddersfield To

It's a pub that has got plenty of history.

The Old Wire Works is the new name of what was once The Globe and latterly The Nightingale.

It’s manager, Terry Rose, has taken inspiration from the building’s origins in its name.

It’s in the heart of Lindley, a town that is seeing a boon for eating out. It’s next door to Acre Mills and opposite HRI, and last year it had an £80,000 re-vamp.

Gone is the car park that blocked the view of the lovely old building, and in is a stylish outdoor area, complete with seating, big umbrellas for sunny days and outdoor heaters for cold days.

It’s had a make-over inside too - the layout remains, but there’s an area clearly designated for dining, with table service by friendly waiters and waitresses.

My friend Gemma and I booked a table for two last Friday night. It was bustling, but we quickly found a member of staff who showed us to a table in the corner and handed us the menus.

I’d noticed on Facebook that it champions its ‘pizza kitchen’ - only two days before Gemma and I had shared a pizza as she was babysitting my toddler while I did a first aid course. Thankfully, there were plenty of other options on the menu.

As a vegetarian, I went for the Aromatic Falafel burger which came in a brioche bun served with skinny fries, salad and coleslaw (£6.95).

It was certainly aromatic, but not overly fragrant in taste as sometimes aromatic foods can be.

It was a hefty burger - I cut it in half and it was more manageable and didn’t fall apart as vegetarian burgers often do. And the portion size was generous for the price.

Gemma went for the Hunter’s Chicken, a chicken breast topped with bacon, cheese and BBQ sauce and served with chips and salad (£8.95). She swapped the chips for sweet potato fries (£2.95) and the upgrade only cost £1 more.

Again, it was a generous meal - each quarter of the plate filled with the four main ingredients, the BBQ sauce coated the chicken breast and the dish was greatly enjoyed and very tasty.

When we ordered we told the waiter that we’d like dessert, but hadn’t got round to selecting it. He left behind a menu so we could select later on.

Gemma went for the New York chocolate fudge cake, oozing with chocolate sauce and served with ice-cream (or cream if you prefer) and I had vanilla cheesecake with ice-cream (both £3.95).

Both nice desserts, though I’ve had nicer ice-creams.

The arty swirl of raspberry on my cheesecake was fancy, though I prefer a big dollop of sauce to get more flavour, it’s often hard to round up a swirl of sauce.

The menu features starters such as fishcakes, sharing dishes like spicy Mexican nachos or a platter of meats, steaks, burgers and pub classics such as fish and chips, steak pie and sausage and mash.

I spied fellow diners having pizzas and they looked amazing - and the menu offers options for us veggies, plus a meat feast, piri piri chicken and a chicken tikka pizza, among others.

I can see a lot of thought and effort has gone into The Old Wire Works revamp; I’m told by those who frequent it that it’s become a busy spot.

The music was at the right level to enjoy it but chat, and the service was efficient and friendly.

The Old Wire Works

75 Acre St, Lindley, Huddersfield, HD3 3DZ

Phone: 01484 643016

Website: www.theoldwireworks.co.uk

Opening hours: Food is served 9am-9pm; the bar (for alcoholic drinks) is open Sunday-Thursday 11am-11pm; 11am-1am Friday and Saturdays.

Children: Yes and I noticed a baby-change unit in the ladies toilets too.

Disabled access: Yes

The bill: £36.20

Would you go back? Yes, the pizzas look worth another visit.