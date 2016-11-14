Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been unveiled for a gourmet burger bar in Huddersfield.

Zaen Younus and Tom Howe are branching out from the clothing industry into the fast-food trade.

Plans for a stylish takeaway on Lockwood Road, designed by Huddersfield architects Acumen, have been submitted to Kirklees.

The duo, of Lockwood-based Charles Wilson Fashion Empire Ltd, hope to create 20 jobs.

Tom, senior brand manager, said: “We were becoming increasingly frustrated at the price and service of local gourmet and supposedly fast-food restaurants. Having a passion for good food we were convinced that the high costs and long wait times could be reduced without sacrificing on satisfaction.

“Our vision is to truly fashion a fast-food establishment, specialising in burgers that provides great tasting food without the tedious wait times. Quality and service is paramount.

“The fast-food restaurant will be located on Lockwood Road, which is a busy thoroughfare, connecting Huddersfield town centre to surrounding areas and would make an ideal location for such an establishment.”

The duo said they opted for burgers because it offers many options and flavour ideas.

While the menu plan is at an early stage, their preference is for locally-sourced produce.