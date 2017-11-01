The video will start in 8 Cancel

Christmas is still almost two months away but that's no reason not to get into the festive mood early - and Greggs can help.

Britain's most famous producer of pasties and other baked good has announced its Christmas menu which goes on sale on November 9.

The menu is rather extensive with a Christmas Lunch Sandwich, Christmas Lunch Toastie, Festive Bake, Turkey Bacon and Cranberry Roll and Christmas Lunch Soup.

And from November 20, Greggs will be selling a Christmas themed sweet menu which includes a Christmas Pudding Biscuit, Gingerbread Muffin, Christmas Tree Biscuit, Christmas Ring Bun, Gold Caramel Minis and Christmas Cake Slice.

There's so much to choose from you'd think Santa had shares in Greggs; try them all and your Christmas dinner may come as something of an anticlimax.

Available from Thursday November 9

Christmas Lunch Sandwich

From £3.00

495 calories

(Image: Greggs)

Slices of turkey with pork, onion & sage stuffing, smoky sweetcure bacon and cranberry & port sauce, spinach leaves and mayonnaise on malted bread.

Christmas Lunch Toastie

From £3.00

516 calories

(Image: Greggs)

Sliced turkey with pork, onion & sage stuffing, smoky sweetcure bacon, cranberry & port sauce in white bread topped with béchamel sauce, grated edam and mature Cheddar cheese.

Festive Bake

From £1.50

451 calories

(Image: Greggs)

You know it’s Christmas when the Festive Bake is back. Succulent pieces of chicken breast, sage & onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce, all encased in golden puff pastry with a crunchy crumb topping.

Turkey, Bacon and Cranberry Roll

From £1

300 calories

(Image: Greggs)

Try this combination of festive flavours to spread Christmas cheer - seasoned turkey breast with pieces of sweetcure bacon and sweetened dried cranberries, wrapped in golden puff pastry.

Christmas Lunch Soup

From £1.80

144 calories

(Image: Greggs)

Warm up at lunch time with this wholesome and hearty Christmas soup made with smoked bacon, chicken, turkey, sage & onion stuffing, pork sausage, vegetables and herbs and spices - a festive hug in a mug.

Available from Monday November 20

Christmas Pudding Biscuit

From 85p

314 calories

(Image: Greggs)

Try this delicious chocolate festive flavoured biscuit, covered with milk and white chocolate flavour coatings with a sugar holly decoration.

Gingerbread Muffin

From £1

383 calories

(Image: Greggs)

It’s sugar and spice and all things nice with this delicious gingerbread muffin, with a vanilla flavoured crème centre, caramel topping and sugar star decoration.

Christmas Tree Biscuit

From 85p

182 calories

(Image: Greggs)

Add some sparkle to tea time with this tasty ginger biscuit, covered with chocolate flavour coating and decorated with sugar sprinkles and a sugar paste star.

From 80p each or 4 for £2.75 (1 pack)

243 calories

(Image: Greggs)

Try this lip-smacking combination of a vanilla flavoured fairy bun decorated with fondant icing and hand finished with sugar sprinkles and a festive novelty plastic ring.



Gold Caramel Minis

From £1.50

108 calories per mini

(Image: Greggs)

Delicious shortbread topped with caramel sauce, Belgian milk chocolate and finished with edible gold dust.

Christmas Cake Slice

From £1

416 calories

(Image: Greggs)

A rich fruit cake with ground almonds topped with almond marzipan, apricot jam and white icing.