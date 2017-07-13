Popular lunch time haunt Greggs has just released a limited edition summer menu - and it's packed with sweet treats and tasty pastries.

New goodies includes a brand new curry bake as well as a banoffee pie with a soft-centred filling.

Last month the high street bakery surprised customers when it released its lighter option summer menu - which was full of healthy salads and pressed juices.

Take a look at the new menu below. They are all available in store now until Wednesday, September 13.

Chicken & Sweet Potato Bake
From £1.35
316 calories

A tasty blend of diced chicken pieces with chunks of sweet potato, encased in an Indian style butter sauce.

Vegetable Katsu Bake
From £1.50
433 calories


Savoury dough filled with mildly spiced curry sauce with pieces of butternut squash, sweet potato and chick peas, topped with a spiced crisp crumb topping.

Rainbow Raspberry Doughnut
From 75p
229 calories


A ring doughnut coated with a delicious raspberry flavour fondant and multi=coloured decoration.

Banoffee Doughnut
From 75p
342 calories


A ball doughnut topped with caramel icing with a banana flavoured filling.

Toffee Apple Cookie
From 80p
370 calories


A cookie with white chocolate chunks with apple flavour fudge pieces.

Lemon Shortbread (come in a pack of 2)
From £1.00
153 calories


Lemon flavoured all-butter shortbread biscuits coated with decorated Belgian white chocolate.