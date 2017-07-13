Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular lunch time haunt Greggs has just released a limited edition summer menu - and it's packed with sweet treats and tasty pastries.

New goodies includes a brand new curry bake as well as a banoffee pie with a soft-centred filling.

Last month the high street bakery surprised customers when it released its lighter option summer menu - which was full of healthy salads and pressed juices.

Take a look at the new menu below. They are all available in store now until Wednesday, September 13.

Chicken & Sweet Potato Bake

From £1.35

316 calories

A tasty blend of diced chicken pieces with chunks of sweet potato, encased in an Indian style butter sauce.

Vegetable Katsu Bake

From £1.50

433 calories



Savoury dough filled with mildly spiced curry sauce with pieces of butternut squash, sweet potato and chick peas, topped with a spiced crisp crumb topping.

Rainbow Raspberry Doughnut

From 75p

229 calories



A ring doughnut coated with a delicious raspberry flavour fondant and multi=coloured decoration.

Banoffee Doughnut

From 75p

342 calories



A ball doughnut topped with caramel icing with a banana flavoured filling.

Toffee Apple Cookie

From 80p

370 calories



A cookie with white chocolate chunks with apple flavour fudge pieces.

Lemon Shortbread (come in a pack of 2)

From £1.00

153 calories



Lemon flavoured all-butter shortbread biscuits coated with decorated Belgian white chocolate.