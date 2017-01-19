Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff from Huddersfield pub The Grove found themselves on the other side of the counter as they took part in a special celebration evening to toast the continued success of Oakham Ales.

Pubs across the country that had achieved the sales target of 75 or more barrels, (over 21,000 pints), of the brewery’s award-winning ales were honoured at the Brewery Tap in Oakham’s home town of Peterborough.

And one of that elite group of 24 hostelries was The Grove, situated close to Huddersfield Leisure Centre.

Oakham’s international market stretches from Sweden to South Korea and as well as in pubs their products are available to UK drinkers through Waitrose, the Co-op and restaurant chain GBK.

The brewery’s managing director Adrian Posnett said: “This is my favourite event of the year. It’s wonderful to catch up with the pubs who have supported us by putting Oakham Ales in pride of place on their bars and an opportunity for us to say thank you to them.

“This is the first time The Grove has hit the 75 barrel target, through being a permanent stockist of our Citra brew, so we’re thrilled to welcome them along and hope this is the start of great things to come.”

Guests were treated a selection of Oakham’s award winning brews, such as Inferno and Bishop’s Farewell, as well as wines from Oakham’s sister company Bellwether Wines.