National Tequila Day is on Monday, July 24 but it's never too early to start planning your fiesta.

And there are so many different brands on the market which means you don't have to stick to the tried and tested.

Tequila is made using the blue agave plant, which can take between 8-10 to mature before the drink can be made - it can only be found in five states in Mexico.

If you're planning on joining in on the celebrations we've selected eight different brands of tequila for you to try.

Remember folks, as fun as shots are, always drink responsibly.

A unique gun shaped bottle of tequila that is hand blown to give it its striking look. This gift set set comes complete with 2 shot glasses and a box that converts into a stand.

Drinksupermarket.com describes it as "a true spirit of some Mexican action".

It has been given a 5 star rating by reviewers, customer Lesley Nitsche said: "Very happy with this product."

A sweet tasting strawberry cream liqueur blended with tequila. It is presented in a black and pink bottle and also comes with two shot glasses.

You have the option to send this rose liqueur as a gift, where you can also add a personalised message. The service costs an extra 99p.

This premium bottle comes with a hefty price tag for a reason, it is made in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico and according to the website only two people are involved in creating it.

Following distillation, the tequila is aged in a mix of "vintage grand cru sauternes casks and 20-year-old Cognac barrels, resulting in a unique flavour profile". It then spends 18-months maturing before it is bottled.

A blend of 1800 Silver 100% agave tequila and natural coconut flavouring, this can be drunk neat on ice or used to make cocktails too.

31dover.com recommends trying it with pineapple juice and a squeeze of lime juice.

Send it to someone in a gift box for an additional £4.95.

A powerful and ultra smooth tequila with a full-bodied taste. It is made by tequila specialist Kah and its unique bottle reflects the Day of the Dead - a 3,000-year-old South American ritual honouring deceased loved ones.

Kah is a premium brand and has a range of five different tequilas costumers can choose from - all of which come in different sugar skull bottles. See the full range here .

When life gives you lemons, grab a bottle a of tequila with your name on it - literally.

The label can be personalised with a name and message to appear below an image of a Mexican sugar skull. It's the ideal birthday gift for someone who loves the drink.

This tequila comes in a distinctive ceramic decanter that has been handcrafted by Mexican artists. It is aged for eight months before it is bottled.

Clase Azul says: "The love and nurturing our craftspeople put into producing Clase Azul starts in the agave fields and is continued through the bottling process where, in our own facility each bottle is created by hand."

This fresh, tequila is made in the traditional way, high in the Jalisco mountains of central Mexico. Hand trimmed blue agave is gently steam baked and distilled to give it smoothness and a clean flavour.

It is currently on offer at Waitrose for £20, reduced from £25.