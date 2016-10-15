Login Register
HD One: Here's the lowdown on the big names coming to Huddersfield

Burgers, pizzas, bowling and a top class hotel on the way

Artist's impression of how HD One would look
Huddersfield will welcome some big names as part of the ambitious HD One leisure scheme — including an American buger giant.

Restaurant chains Nando’s, Five Guys and Zizzi are set to open at the multi-million pound complex alongside the John Smith’s Stadium, as well as ten-pin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl.

Hotel chain Raddison has already been named as the occupant of a £13m four-star business class hotel also planned for the site.

Here's the lowdown on the big names coming to HD One:

Five Guys

A Five Guys burger
Five Guys have been opening branches across the UK, and causing minor burger-obsessed panic when they do.

Swarms on crowds at Five Guys opening in Northumberland Street in Newcastle
Currently the nearest branch to Huddersfield is in Leeds — but now we're getting our own.

The US chain, serves up all-American burgers, fries and hotdogs. You pay for the burger — but you can load it up with as many toppings as you like — and there's 15 to choose from — for FREE.

Our sister paper, the Manchester Evening News, said: “In short, it’s the best burger you’re ever likely to eat. EVER.”

The MEN's review described the burgers as simple but scrumptious, the fries “amazing” but warned that it isn’t cheap. Prices ranged from £4.75 (for a little hamburger) to £8.75 (bacon cheeseburger).

Still need convincing? Well, Five Guys got the Presidential seal of approval — Barack Obama is a fan.

Zizzi

Zizzi: Pesto bread and strozzapreti pesto rosso
The Italian chain, with branches at The Light in Leeds and Manchester’s Trafford Centre, offers favourites including pizza, pasta and antipasti, with seasonal dishes and a festive menu.

They also offer vegan, non-gluten and non-dairy options, as well as dishes with 600 calories or less.

There's cocktails, Italian beers and of course an tempting wine list. Bellissimo!

Nando’s

Nandos extra hot butterfly chicken with chips
Not that it needs an introduction — Huddersfield is already well acquainted with the concept of a 'cheeky Nandos' thanks to our town centre branch.

The peri-peri chicken chain is popular with footballers, pop stars, and Leeds boxer Nicola Adams famously celebrated her Olympic gold medal with a visit.

Whether you're an extra hot or a lemon and herb, prefer chips or spicy rice, now you'll have two choices for where to get your Nandos fix. Loyalty cards at the ready.

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl
Great for kids parties, Friday nights with the family or simply showing off your skills to your mates, Huddersfield will also welcome a Hollywood Bowl to HD One.

And don't forget the amusement arcades! Hollywood Bowl also do regular half term deals, eat, drink and bowl combos for kids and family bowling packages to help you save some cash.

HD One

VIDEO: What will HD One look like? Should cable car be included? Plans submitted to Kirklees Council Radisson Park Inn plans
