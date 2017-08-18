Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Since vegetarian and vegan cuisine is a bit sparse in Huddersfield, sometimes you have to head elsewhere to find it.

That’s why I headed to Leeds to try the critically acclaimed Bundobust.

As a chain (there’s one on the other side of Huddersfield in Manchester), it’s been recommended in the 2017 Michelin Guide, featured in Time Out’s top 10 UK Indian Restaurants and been included in The Sunday Times’ Top 25 Vegetarian Restaurants, amongst others. So no pressure on me then.

Specialising in Indian street food and craft beer, it serves no meat whatsoever.

I’ve been a vegetarian for more than a decade and after one too many bad experiences of finding meat accidentally mixed in with my food, I find it hard to enjoy eating out, especially in Indian restaurants because the language barrier makes it harder to be fussier. So I was very excited to try Bundobust where I wouldn’t have to be the odd one out asking if the soup was made with animal stock or if the chips were cooked in animal fat.

I went on a Monday night with my pescatarian friend, who had been dying to try it after only hearing good things about it since she moved to Leeds more than a year ago.

Together, we ordered and were determined to finish what can only be described as an absolute FEAST.

Out of 13 small plates on the menu, we ordered eight.

The waitress told us not to do that. She advised us that the small plates aren’t actually that small and people usually only eat one or two. We didn’t listen.

The restaurant was quite full despite it being a Monday and we chose a seat outside.

Our favourites were the bundo chaat and the tarka dhal.

The bundo chaat, served cold, is a unique mix of chickpeas, potato, onion, yoghurt, tangy tamarind chutney and turmeric noodles with samosa pastry hidden underneath.

It was fresh, sweet and bizarrely minty with a spicy kick afterwards. It had a good texture - the vegetables were soft, while the noodles and pastry were crunchy.

The tarka dhal, which is served on basmati rice, is a classic mixed lentil curry cooked with an oil tempered with cumin, garlic and chilli.

As a safe eater, I’m a big fan of a good classic dish, especially dhals which I oddly don’t like many vegetables in. This one was sweet with a perfect mix of thick sauce and hot rice and plenty of soft bread to eat it with - very happy customer.

The chloe bhatura was a fried flatbread served with spicy chickpeas cooked in an onion and tomato sauce. The flatbread was soft, cripsy on the edge and not too oily but chickpeas came in a sauce that was much too watery.

There was a split opinion at the table about the lentil soup that came with the massala dosa.

I prefer my soup blended and quite thick, but I guess that’s not for everyone as some people prefer it watery with vegetables swirling in it.

Regardless of that, it was slightly overpowered by coriander and had a bit too much oil on top.

The massala dosa itself, a mini rice crepe filled with potato and onion, was lovely - soft, the potatoes were well-cooked, the right amount of filling with no large slices of onion.

The paneer and mushroom tikka, which was basically skewered cheese and vegetables marinated in yoghurt curd and tikka massala, came with red pepper ketchup and a spinach chutney. It was well-cooked, leaving the vegetables not rubbery, and the paneer had a good texture. It went down well with the sauce.

The crunchy okra fries aren’t the most visually appealing but have a good texture.

The vada pav burger, a fried spicy mashed potato ball coated in gram flour, was taken home with us and it was still fresh the next afternoon. The potato inside was well seasoned, leaving a spicy after taste.

The restaurant is right beside the train station so very handy for getting back to Huddersfield.

Bundobust

6 Mill Hill, Leeds, LS1 5DQ

Phone: 0113 243 1248

Website: http://bundobust.com/leeds/

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday noon to 11pm, Friday and Saturday noon to midnight and

Sunday noon to 10pm.

Children: No

Disabled access: No

The bill: £41.00

Would you go back? Ye s