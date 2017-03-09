Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's something about a waterside setting that I find calming.

So Jeremy’s @ The Boathouse was the perfect place to meet a friend for dinner and a catch-up.

Once a hotspot of boat building, the Brighouse venue has views over the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal and the canal basin.

It can be a lively spot with plenty of live music on a weekend.

On the Wednesday night I visited with my friend Gemma, there was just recorded music in the background, but that suited us just fine as we had plenty to catch up on without shouting over the hum of music.

Drinks ordered and arrived swiftly but we’d been too busy chatting to have looked at the menu in detail, but it was no problem for the waitress who gave us more time and came back a few moments later to take our orders.

Sunday to Thursday there are two for £12 offers; there are also pensioners’ specials Monday to Friday 12-8pm, plus a varied menu of burgers, pizzas, pastas, meats and fish.

It also has a separate tapas menu and a lunchtime menu of sandwiches and light bites.

I’m a vegetarian and found there were plenty of options for me without having to resort to the typical offering of ‘vegetarian lasagne’ (note to chefs of the world, we’d love more than that on restaurant menus).

I went for the asparagus and tomato linguine (£7.95) which came with chopped parsley, chilli, garlic, tomato sauce and olives.

I was pleasantly surprised the asparagus went further than the two shears on top – there was plenty chopped up within the linguine instead of a token nod to the underrated vegetable.

If I had only one constructive critique, it would be the dish had a dash too much oil in it, however the flavours all worked well together.

Gemma ordered the garlic chicken Kiev – described as being homemade with fresh butter garlic, served with skinny chips and salad (£7.95).

She said the Kiev was tasty and not too garlicy.

It was a meal of generous proportions.

She also ordered a side of beer-battered onion rings (£2.50) which would surely come with their own postcode - they were enormous, lovely and crispy. A hungry-diner would be thrilled.

For dessert I went for my all time favourite - apple pie and custard. The apple pie was plentiful. My initial thought was they’d skimped on custard but the portion turned out to be just right for the pie.

Gemma ordered a chocolate brownie - and two arrived on her plate. She managed just one but the staff gladly packed one up for her to take away.

It was my first visit to the old boathouse, which has been converted into a stylish bar, kitchen and live music venue.

But it won’t be the last. It’s got a great vibe to it, a welcoming appearance and staff and a varied menu.

Whar f Street, Brighouse, HD6

1PP

Phone: 01484 719819

Website: jeremysattheboathouse.co.uk

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm

Sunday to Thursday; 11am to midnight Friday to Saturday

Children: Yes

Disabled access: Yes, plus a disabled toilet

The bill: £37.60

Would you go back? Definitely