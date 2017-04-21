Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re a parent and you’re short of time and money there’s a £5 dinner for four deal at Co-op.

It’s not the healthiest meal and we don’t recommend you do it every night.

But if you’re after an occasional, quick treat for two adults and two children it’s an option.

It’s also an option for two greedy adults; not that we’d recommend you do that.

So what do you get for £5?

For the dosh you can have a pack of southern fried chicken (550g), a packet of onion rings (454g), a packet of American-style fries (750g), a packet of corn on the cob (625g) and a 480ml tub of Dairy Milk Ice Cream, the Liverpool Echo (http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/shopping/new-co-op-meal-deal-12916921) reports.

The deal is on until May 9.

- How does it compare to other deals?

Tesco – £5

You can’t really go wrong with this offer – three pizzas for £4. Mr Kipling French Fancies are currently on offer at £1 too.

Asda – £6

Asda can’t compete with Co-op’s offer but you can grab yourself another tasty selection of frozen treats.

They have 18 fish fingers from Birds Eye for £2, a 1.5kg bag of McCain chips for £2 and six mini Magnums for £2.

Iceland – £4

You can currently grab yourself eight Greggs sausage rolls for £2.50. Pair it with a Chicago Town chocolate pizza for £1.50 and you’ve got something that could loosely be described as a ‘meal’.