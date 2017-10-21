Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paying £5 for a pint in a cramped bar playing music you hate at a volume so loud you can't converse isn't everyone's idea of a good Saturday night.

And in case you didn't know, staying in and watching Saturday night TV with a takeaway is the new going out (again).

Thankfully your favourite takeaways and supermarkets are getting in on the act.

And there are plenty of ways you can save a bit of dough for other weekend antics - starting with a free takeaway from Just Eat up to the value of £15.

As well as the Just Eat offer, you can score a free pizza from Domino’s or land free Asda takeaway food which is ideal for a night on the sofa in front of The X Factor, Rivers with Jeremy Paxman or whatever floats your boat.

How to get a free £15 takeaway

Takeaway website Just Eat is part of a cashback deal allowing you to order Indian, Chinese, Italian or any other takeaway and get up to £15 back after you order.

That means if you order something less than £15 you get it free!

Here’s how:

Register with Topcashback

Do your regular local order through their website

And, even better, takeaway lovers can do this right up until November 5.

How to get FREE pizza at Domino's

Popular takeout Domino's will have plenty to choose from on their menu this weekend - and some you will be able to get completely free.

Cashback website Quidco are offering new members the chance to register and order through their website.

All customers need to do is join Quidco , and order from their website once redirected.

This offer can be used until October 31.

Get a curry takeout from Asda for £15

Asda’s dine in meal deals are a great way to save on a takeout and they are also in the latest cashback deals you can make use of this weekend.

For £15 you can get an assortment of Asda’s indian curry range with 4 starters, 4 curries, and 2 sides and get it all for free- and same goes for this deal, you can redeem by just doing an Asda shop through the Topcashback website HERE until November 5.