Huddersfield is rapidly gaining a national reputation for being one of the best beer towns in the country, says the Campaign for Real Ale.

Micro breweries and independents are springing up across the borough. More than 30 are based in Kirklees and Calderdale, with 19 located in Huddersfield.

“Choice for real ale drinkers in the area has never been better,” said Geoff Wignall of Huddersfield CAMRA. “The beer styles brewed are many and varied too, ranging from low gravity session pale ales and milds to meaty IPAs and heavy chocolate stouts.”

With this in mind the Examiner invited brewers across the borough to offer up their winter beers for sampling.

First to present its wares was the Nook Brewhouse in Holmfirth, which delivered bottles of its Nook’y Brown Ale, Oat Stout, Red, and Tiger Moth Porter, plus a three-litre beer pouch of Choco Orange Stout, its Christmas special.

The Examiner’s verdict:

Choco Orange Stout: “A subtle blend of chunky darkness with a hint of orange. Eminently quaffable. 4/5”

Nook’y Brown Ale: “This classic brown ale is deliciously malty and, with an abv of 4.9 per cent, easily slips down. Perfect gift for the ale lover in your life. 4/5”

Oat Stout: “Full-bodied with a slight hint of antiseptic. 4/5”

Red: “A highly palatable ale to be savoured rather than quaffed with a slight spicy aftertaste. 4/5”

Tiger Moth Porter: “A cracking tasty winter beer. Perfect for those struggling with sniffles or colds. Slightly bitter on first taste then smooth and warming as the caramel malt kicks in, like a warming winter hug. 4/5”

Lord’s Brewing Co. at Golcar, which will be expanding in 2017, is offering Interceptor Strong Ale (abv 5.7 per cent) as its Christmas winter warmer. The Examiner’s verdict: “Medium-heavy hoppy Christmas cracker. A perfect session ale, smooth and rich. 5/5”.

Here Be Monsters Craft Brewery in Holmfirth is also upscaling to new premises, so owner Doug Scard is not brewing at present. However we bagged a bottle of his Blonde Fury. Our verdict: “Light, crisp, IPA-style gold beer. Sweetly malty and teasingly moreish. 4/5”

Small World Beers at Shelley presented Winter Bank as its seasonal beer at the moment. A light coloured pale ale with an abv of 4 per cent, it combines traditional bitterness with a fruity tang. Not bottled but available on draught at the King’s Head, Huddersfield.

Graham Pitts at Elland Brewery said: “We didn’t bottle our Christmas beers and we’ve sold out of them, so apologies for that.”

Proof positive that the indie brewery is alive and kicking in Kirklees and Calderdale.