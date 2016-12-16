Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thai food definitely takes some beating … and we’re spoilt for choice round here.

It combines everything I want in a dish – spice, sauce and crunchy vegetables.

You come away feeling you’ve eaten healthily and, unless you’ve stuffed your face, you’ll not feel bloated.

So it seemed like a good time to try another Thai.

For more years than I care to remember we’ve taken one of our daughters to ‘the far side’ for dancing lessons.

By ‘the far side’ I obviously mean through Halifax and out the other side towards Holmfield.

And every time we’ve passed Thai Corner tucked away at Cow Green on the top Halifax ring road and often wondered what it was like. Time to find out.

A bit of research and it turns out the owners run a successful noodle bar in Halifax market and so thought they’d branch out to draw in some evening trade too.

That’s long days they’re doing. Daytime at the market, evenings in the restaurant.

That’s a work ethic and a half. No, make that three-quarters.

And when you walk into Thai Corner it has a slightly street food feel to it. The kitchen is open at the far end but not intrusive on the restaurant by any means. There’s high wooden seats to match the high ceilings – this place is something like a culinary tardis.

Go on a Tuesday to Thursday from 5pm to 7pm and you can have a starter, soup and main course for £11.95. Put all that away and you probably won’t need to eat for a couple of days.

We arrived well after 7pm. For starters I had crispy king prawns (£4.50) served with a sweet chilli sauce while wife Ruth had Tom Kha (£3.50), spicy coconut lemongrass soup with mushroom and tomato.

The prawns – and associated veg including rather large onion rings – were all coated in the lightest, crispiest of batters and designed to dunk in the sauce.

The soup was something special with a wonderful stock that kept tickling the old taste buds and preparing them for more … and more. It makes you realise just what canned soups really are and how they pale so much when compared to this which was bursting with different and fresh flavours with every mouthful. That could be almost a meal in itself.

For mains there was a classic chicken red curry (£6.50) featuring courgette, green bean, bamboo, red chilli and basil; Pad Cha sea bass (£10.95) stir fried with garlic, chilli, young peppercorn and krachai and a third mains was prawn Pad Thai (£6.75) stir fried rice noodle with egg, peanut and bean sprout.

The red curry sure is a saucy dish – by all means use chopsticks at first but no-one surely has so much self-discipline they won’t revert to a spoon towards the end. Either that or forget all dignity and simply slurp from the bowl.

Your humble green bean is always transformed into a prince – if not a king – of vegetables by the sheer vibrancy of Thai cooking.

The menu warned the sea bass would be spicy and it sure was. Not much sauce but it had a kick of clog-sized culinary power. Not overwhelming though and the lushness of the fish complete with skin helped tone things down. And as you bit into the baby sweetcorn it had soaked up the sauce which simply burst out when you weren’t expecting it.

The noodles were flat, quite large and gave something to chew on. Again it was flavoured to its very core.

A couple of dishes we’d have loved to have tried were Firecracker crispy duck (£8.95) which is served on a sizzling platter with tamarind sauce and Nuer Yang (£10.95) grilled sirloin steak with Jeaw dipping.

In short, good food in a reasonable setting and decent value for money.

18 Cow Green, Halifax, HX1 1HX

Phone: 01422 362690

Website: www.thaicornerhalifax.com

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 5pm to 9.30pm

Children: Yes

Disabled access: Access okay, but toilets are up steep steps

The bill: £41.70

Would you go back? Yes