Volunteers are busy preparing for the popular Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival.

The event, now in its 12th year, returns to the Towngate area of Holmfirth.

It is organised by a not-for-profit event team called Holmfirth Enterprise and Development (HEAD), which promotes tourism and businesses in the Holme Valley.

Here’s what has been announced so far:

When is it?

Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival is taking place this year on September 23 and 24.

Where is it?

Throughout the town centre, such as Towngate, Victoria Street and Hollowgate. The food stalls will be open 10am-6pm on both days, and the stalls in Towngate (by Holmfirth bus station) will be open until 8pm on Saturday.

What can I expect?

As well as stalls in the outdoor food market, there will be an open air bar and food court in the centre of the town showcasing the restaurants of Holmfirth, live music, brewery tours and quirky street entertainment.

Here are the stall holders announced so far:

Caribbean Fusion, everything from jerk chicken, curried goat, mixed bean curry, fried dumplings, rice, patties and peas.

Cossack Cuisine, a nine times winner at ‘The British Pie Awards’, offering their traditional Russian, fresh, handmade sweet and savoury brioche bread-dough pies.

The Cure Fine Charcuterie, specialist purveyors of the finest British artisan charcuterie (meats).

Peckish Kitchen Co from Highburton are a family run business creating preserves of pesto, chutney, salsa, marmalade, pickles, crackers and gift packs.

The Little Fat Duck, specialises in hot aromatic duck wraps with cucumber, spring onions and hoisin sauce, served in a warm flour tortilla.

Shiloh Roasters, a specialist independent coffee roasting company.

Ryan Jepson Cheeses, traditional and artisan cheeses, many of which are handmade right here in Yorkshire.

The Sawley Kitchen, award winning and hand crafted bakers will bring giant meringues and vintage biscuits.

Fruity Tipples from New Mill, Holmfirth, makers of vodka liqueurs all made with real fruit.

Mr Churros, authentic Spanish churros.

Brown & Blond, with over 50 combinations of brownie.

Jo’s Kitchen burger van, homemade steak sandwiches are their speciality served with all the ‘extras’ including onions, cheese, coleslaw and salad.

French Flavour, artisan producers of Garlic Strings (Smoked, Violet, Pink, White and Gascony), Onion Strings, Saucisson, French Cheese and more.

Delivita, bringing a slice of Italy with their delicious woodfired pizzas.

La Petite Bretonne, Huddersfield, serving freshly made French crepes and galettes, all from the back of their classic Citroen van.

Yoghurt Delights is run by local farmers and will be serving up organic low fat frozen yoghurt, blended with berries and tropical fruits.

Lodge Farm from Wakefield, a family run farm will be serving up gourmet dry cure bacon sandwiches 10am - 11.30am, followed by 6oz burgers (plain or piri piri style!) and giant 10” hot dogs.

Nachos Amigos, a blend of Mexican and Southern American flavour.

Ridiculously Rich By Alana is a luxury tray bake company. It’s co-owned by Alana Spencer, winner of The Apprentice in 2016, and Lord Sugar.

The Tropical Grove, offering a wide range of fresh organic coconut water mocktails with an exotic twist.

Yummy Yorkshire will be selling their award winning ice cream, milkshakes and ice cream sundaes, all made fresh from the farm at Denby Dale.