Honley Feast is back on the table with grub and games galore

There's more than just food at the festival which dates back to the 1800s

Honley Business Association gets ready for the revival of the Honley Feast, MUST CREDIT: SANDIE NICHOLSON

An old-fashioned feast from the distant past is back on the menu.

Honley Feast, which dates back to the 1800s, takes place in and around the village on September 17.

As well as a feast of fine food and drink there will be a vintage vehicle parade from Taylors Foodstore (1pm), a five-a-side football tournament at Meltham Road Rec and stage entertainment.

There will be stalls at Honley Cricket Club, together with competitions such as tug-o-war, welly wanging, a go-kart building and time trial contest and fairground rides.

Honley was once famed for its feast, when every home opened its doors to offer hospitality of cooked beef and pickled red cabbage, plus home brewed beer.

Syngenta Public Open Day: Everything you need to know

In its heyday of the 1800s a travelling menagerie of elephants, camels and horses used to arrive from Wombwell, near Barnsley, with jesters, strolling players, singing, dancing, and children’s games keeping the crowds entertained.

Honley Business Association (HBA) decided to revive the legendary feast scheduling it for the time of year when it was traditionally held.

Whilst elephants and camels will not be roaming the village, there will be a circus skills workshops teaching tightrope walking, stilts and juggling.

Honley Business Association chair Adele Oxley 'practising' in a go-kart (donated for our use by Richard Kingston) for the go-kart derby at Honley Feast. CREDIT: SANDIE NICHOLSON

Live entertainment will be staged throughout the day, culminating in a ‘Big Sing’ at 3pm when local choirs will be joined by an accordion band and a jazz quartet.

All proceeds will go towards a second phase of CCTV for the village.

HBA chair Adele Oxley said: “We have so much planned; Honley will definitely be the place to be on September 17.

“We want to share our great community spirit and showcase our local talent and hospitality throughout Honley.

“All funds raised from the day will go towards phase two of CCTV for the village. We are hoping to extend coverage right up to Honley High School, Neiley Fields, and along to Alpine Bend.

“This is an event that everyone can enjoy, plus the whole community will benefit from it for years to come.”

